Liu Yan revealed that she had been robbed in a house, what happened? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

Liu Yan is one of the high-profile female entertainers in China‘s entertainment industry. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that she had a horrible experience of being robbed.

According to Liu Yan, this incident happened when she was a newly debuted artist, when she lived in an apartment, but one night, she was suddenly robbed by some strangers who broke into her residence with knives in hand. For this situation, Liu Yan was very scared and helpless, and she even hurt her arm with a knife.

This incident caused a sensation in the entire entertainment circle, and netizens also made a lot of comments on it.

“This kind of thing is terrible. I hope Liu Yan can face everything bravely.”

“Pray for Liu Yan and hope she can recover from this horrific experience.”

“People are floating in the rivers and lakes, and safety comes first. I hope everyone should pay attention to their own safety issues.”

However, Liu Yan also said that she hopes that her experience can remind everyone to pay attention to their own safety issues.

