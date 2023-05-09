Potential of hypnosis in PTSD treatment

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is widespread – depending on the study, the probability of developing PTSD in the course of life is at least 25 percent. In her book “Neurobiological Effects of Hypnosis in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder” Melanie Weishaupt (M.Sc. Psychological and Complementary Medicine) highlights the current state of knowledge about the possibilities of hypnosis in the treatment of PTSD and its neurological effects. The book was published by GRIN Verlag in April 2023.

PTSD is generally considered to be relatively easy to treat. Experts assume, however, that further treatment rooms will emerge as knowledge of the neurological, biochemical and epigenetic connections and processes in the brain progresses. The author addresses this topic comprehensively, precisely and comprehensibly.

Therapeutic use of neurological effects in PTSD

Weishaupt first describes the biological effects of PTSD on the various structures and functions of the brain in a clear and detailed manner. Based on this, the author describes the general effect of hypnosis on the processes in the brain. Finally, in the third step, it is explained how and why hypnosis affects the brain of a person affected by PTSD and how these neurobiological effects can fundamentally be used therapeutically.

The author has consulted an enormous number of sources for this purpose. They are not simply compared in terms of their results; Rather, Weishaupt gives – briefly and understandably – the relevant key data of the respective studies and also points out any limited validity.

The result is an exciting picture for experts as well as for interested laypeople, which Melanie Weishaupt considers and analyzes in a differentiated manner: The concise, yet easily understandable presentation of proven psychological and neurological effects in various forms of PTSD is taken into account as well as different resilience factors, gender and age issues. The conclusive description of open questions is also worth reading: the author names promising research fields and their potential, but remains pleasantly neutral in her conclusion in this area as well as in the book as a whole.

about the author

Melanie Weishaupt has been working in her psychological practice since 2009, among other things with people with trauma disorders. Weishaupt completed her studies at the London Metropolitan University with Distinction with “Neurobiological Effects of Hypnosis in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder”.

