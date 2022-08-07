Carlo Bonomi’s sudden death has devastated his fans, who have paid tribute to the voice-over artist. Bonomi is a well-known Italian voice actor and clown. He is known for his voice work as Linea in the animated show called La Linea.

From 1963 to 2008, he has been active in the professional field for over forty years. Over the years of his career, the artist has managed to have everyone’s heart, and his voice role is Pingu.

Unfortunately, the news of his passing broke the hearts of his fans. Although he is not in this world, he is still in everyone’s heart.

Actor Carlo Bonomi, 85, died on August 6, 2022 in Mira, Italy. After his death was announced, his fans and celebrities began mourning and praying RIP for the artist.

His obituary and cause of death have not been released. It appears however that the artist may have died of natural causes.

Bonomi was born on March 12, 1937 in Milan, Italy. As his family maintains their privacy, no further information on the death has been obtained.

Regardless, he left a legacy for his admirers with his last breath. He has contributed to the entertainment industry for over forty years to make everyone’s life happier.

Losing him was a huge loss for the industry he worked in. Still, he will always be remembered by those he loved and by the fans who adored him. And over time, this artist will inspire and inspire many people in their lives.