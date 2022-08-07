Home Entertainment “Penguin Family” voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies at 85 – People – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Penguin Family” voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies at 85 – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Penguin Family” voice actor Carlo Bonomi dies at 85 – People – cnBeta.COM

Carlo Bonomi’s sudden death has devastated his fans, who have paid tribute to the voice-over artist. Bonomi is a well-known Italian voice actor and clown. He is known for his voice work as Linea in the animated show called La Linea.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

From 1963 to 2008, he has been active in the professional field for over forty years. Over the years of his career, the artist has managed to have everyone’s heart, and his voice role is Pingu.

Unfortunately, the news of his passing broke the hearts of his fans. Although he is not in this world, he is still in everyone’s heart.

Actor Carlo Bonomi, 85, died on August 6, 2022 in Mira, Italy. After his death was announced, his fans and celebrities began mourning and praying RIP for the artist.

His obituary and cause of death have not been released. It appears however that the artist may have died of natural causes.

Bonomi was born on March 12, 1937 in Milan, Italy. As his family maintains their privacy, no further information on the death has been obtained.

Regardless, he left a legacy for his admirers with his last breath. He has contributed to the entertainment industry for over forty years to make everyone’s life happier.

Losing him was a huge loss for the industry he worked in. Still, he will always be remembered by those he loved and by the fans who adored him. And over time, this artist will inspire and inspire many people in their lives.

See also  Uncle Bird's "That That" MV Breaks the 100 Million Views on YouTube, BTS's Min Yoongi's Friendship Appears - Japanese and Korean Music

You may also like

Did not say “One China” Jolin Tsai and...

Xie Tianhua and Xu Dongdong’s “The Boss 2”...

The “West Lake Story” on the stage teased...

Uncle Fried Chicken confirmed contact with Marvel: he...

Station B launches the largest UP main variety...

Gu Tianle, Liu Qingyun, and Carina Lau starred...

The 12th Beijing Film Festival will show 4K...

Multi-speed full-open Mai Dage variety show tests the...

“She-Hulk” Reveals New Stills of Daredevil in New...

Shen Tengma Li’s “Lonely Walking on the Moon”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy