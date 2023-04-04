11
51 Min
Broadcast: Jazz Time | 04.04.2023 | 8:10 p.m. | by Andreas Pasternack and Joachim Böskens
The following titles can be heard:
I can’t give you anything but Love – Lester Young 3:23
Everything happens to me – Basie All Stars 6:26
Sweet Pumpkin – Samara Joy feat. Gerald Clayton 3:41
Basin Street Blues – Shirley Horn 5:30
Be-Bop – The Bud Powell Trio 2:28
All the Things you are – Carly Simon 3:50
Fireworks – Ulita Knaus 3:44
How high the Moon / Ornithology – Benny Golson 3:43
Cute – Willie Bobo 1:53