Home News Shirley, Carly, Ulita, Basie Allstars & some Bebop ! | >
News

Shirley, Carly, Ulita, Basie Allstars & some Bebop ! | >

by admin
Shirley, Carly, Ulita, Basie Allstars & some Bebop ! | >

Broadcast: Jazz Time | 04.04.2023 | 8:10 p.m. | by Andreas Pasternack and Joachim Böskens

51 Min
| Available until 12/31/2099

The following titles can be heard:

I can’t give you anything but Love – Lester Young 3:23

Everything happens to me – Basie All Stars 6:26

Sweet Pumpkin – Samara Joy feat. Gerald Clayton 3:41

Basin Street Blues – Shirley Horn 5:30

Be-Bop – The Bud Powell Trio 2:28

All the Things you are – Carly Simon 3:50

Fireworks – Ulita Knaus 3:44

How high the Moon / Ornithology – Benny Golson 3:43

Cute – Willie Bobo 1:53

See also  Afghanistan: the last 24 Spanish soldiers have returned

You may also like

NATO has no interest in Nord Stream reconnaissance

“America’s ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy...

ELN commander threatens María Alejandra Villamizar and Vicky...

Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book

Security is everything in a country

Florida Governor Signs Law Allowing Gun Carry Without...

Styria Police unequally distributed: Posts in the Liezen...

Registration open for educational program for youth, adults...

Payanesa Association of Orchidology, 25 years of study,...

ϰƽڲμ׶ֲʱǿ ̻ȳ йĸ»–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy