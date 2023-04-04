Broadcast: Jazz Time | 04.04.2023 | 8:10 p.m. | by Andreas Pasternack and Joachim Böskens

51 Min

| Available until 12/31/2099

The following titles can be heard:

I can’t give you anything but Love – Lester Young 3:23

Everything happens to me – Basie All Stars 6:26

Sweet Pumpkin – Samara Joy feat. Gerald Clayton 3:41

Basin Street Blues – Shirley Horn 5:30

Be-Bop – The Bud Powell Trio 2:28

All the Things you are – Carly Simon 3:50

Fireworks – Ulita Knaus 3:44

How high the Moon / Ornithology – Benny Golson 3:43

Cute – Willie Bobo 1:53