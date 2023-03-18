The cyclone claimed more than 400 lives in three countries in south-eastern Africa – Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Hardest hit is impoverished Malawi, where at least 326 people have died, according to official figures.

According to official figures, almost 1,000 people have been injured in Malawi due to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides. At least 83,000 people are homeless, according to the government. President Lazarus Chawera declared a state of emergency and two weeks of national mourning for the hardest hit region, southern Malawi. Flags flew at half-mast yesterday.

Roads, bridges and railroad tracks destroyed by floodwaters and landslides made life difficult for rescue workers. The government said the telecommunications and power supply had been disrupted in many parts of the country.

The cyclone has left a trail of devastation in south-east Africa for the second time in a month. At least 67 people have died in Mozambique, according to President Filipe Nyusi. The number could increase significantly because many affected areas are still inaccessible to rescue workers. At least 17 people were also killed on the island nation of Madagascar.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper