Hermannová and Štochlova won the first set in the Mexican seaside resort thanks to Hermannová’s two blocks in a row, while the Finns won the second set. In the tie-break, the Czechs immediately bounced back sharply and clearly maintained their lead until the end.

Nausch Sluková and Havelková’s entry into the season did not go well at all. In both sets, they trailed from the very beginning and lost by a wide margin. The tactic of serving to the former volleyball representative Havelkova, who did not confirm her reputation as an elite sweeper, worked for the Germans.

“The transformation is still going on, I wouldn’t call myself a beach volleyball player yet. There is still a larger part of a six-figure volleyball player in me that is trying to relearn on the sand. But there are not so many things that surprise me anymore, after all, I have already played a few tournaments in the wind, in the winter Now I have my first tournament, which I will probably play in a swimsuit for the first time,” said Havelková in a recording for the media before the tournament.

“There are an awful lot of beach volleyball things, so I’m still learning and getting to know them every day. But I still have a very long way to go,” she added.