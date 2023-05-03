Home » FC Barcelona news | The future of Jordi Cruyff does not depend on the departure of Alemany
05/03/2023 at 12:42 PM

His contract ends on June 30 and the club wants him to continue for one more season

The Dutchman will make a decision at the last minute, as he always does

After the announcement of the departure of Mateu Alemany from Barça at the end of the season, Much has been speculated in the last few hours about the future of Jordi Cruyff, sports director, and person who works closely with the Spaniard in planning the FC Barcelona first team.

The Dutchman has a contract with Barça until June 30 and the club has already contacted him so that he can continue for another season at the helm of sports management. Jordi Cruyff, however, has not yet made a decision regarding his continuity.

As SPORT has learned, the decision that the Dutchman can make will have nothing to do with Alemany’s departure from the club. Jordi Cruyff does not like long contracts, quite the contrary, and he is always in favor of renewing each year. It has always been his way of working.

Laporta and Jordi Cruyff

It should not be strange that Jordi Cruyff has not yet made a decision about his future, since Already last season he decided to continue at the club at the last moment, extending his contract for one season. The announcement was made in September, with the market already completed and with a new position, that of sports director that he currently occupies.

new organizational chart

If Jordi Cruyff decides to continue at Barça, as the club and president Laporta want, The club’s idea is to create a new sports organization chart that could be headed by the Dutchman. Some support for Jordi Cruyff could come from outside. From the club they rule out that this person is Antonio Cordón, who has been close to the Dutchman both in the Ecuadorian Football Federation and in Chinese Chongqing Lifan.

