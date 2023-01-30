The indicated femicide had been released from prison two days ago where he was paying a sentence for sexual crimes.

The murder of a 10-year-old girl at the hands of a man who tried to abuse her before committing the crime in the department of Huila has caused a stir in Colombia, because days before the crime the man had been released from prison where he was paying a sentence for sexual crimes.

“We vehemently regret and condemn the vile and cowardly murder of a minor under 10 years of age in the municipality of Pitalito at the hands of a subject who had been released from jail two days ago where he was serving a sentence for sexual crimes. In this event, the girl’s grandmother was injured,” explained the commander of the Huila Police, Colonel Gustavo Camargo.

The officer added that “the rapid reaction” of the authorities allowed the arrest of the criminal when he was hiding under a bridge.

The house where the crime took place and the alleged murderer

This case occurs in parallel with another that has shocked Colombia, the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, 23, whose body was found inside a suitcase that a recycler found in a container in the Fontibón neighborhood of the Colombian capital, near to El Dorado International Airport.

The main suspect is the American John Nelson Poulos, who was handed over to the Colombian Justice on Thursday after being deported the day before from Panama, where he was captured.

The cause of the young woman’s death, according to Legal Medicine, was by hanging. Her body had five pressure lines on her chest and multiple bruises.

Lawyer Miguel Ángel del Río, who represents the victim’s family, told local media that Poulos faces 50 years in prison for “aggravated femicide” and “concealment and manipulation of evidence” for having disposed of the cell phone. of Trespalacios.

