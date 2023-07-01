Josselyn Portillo achieves a bronze medal for El Salvador in wrestling – Diario La Página

The national wrestling team, Josselyn Portillo, added another bronze medal for El Salvador, defeating the Dominican Gloria Segura in the decisive match, with a score of 6-1, in 68 kilograms, at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Savior 2023.

The athletes faced each other in the renovated Mágico González stadium, home of wrestling. The Salvadoran took the initiative in the fight from the beginning, since she was more aggressive and always tried to attack and score in each action, that’s how she managed to score the first point from the start.

“I had already faced her a couple of times and the last one was recently in her country, so let’s say we knew each other and that way I was able to get a better advantage in this important fight,” Josselyn said.

The 27-year-old wrestler starred for El Salvador in the third bronze medal match today in this sport and was the only one who was able to emerge triumphant.

In the first match, Karen Sánchez had action, but unfortunately she lost the duel in 53 kilograms 8-0 against María González, also from the Dominican Republic, and with that she missed the bronze medal.

In the second turn, Jacqueline Hernández came out to compete, in 53 kilograms, against the Honduran Brenda Bailey 2-1, escaping the second opportunity to obtain a bronze.

