Unemployment rate decreased slightly in May

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) revealed in its latest report that the unemployment rate in Colombia for May 2023 was 10.5 percent, showing a slight decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, when the registered rate was 10.6 percent.

According to the DANE report, the unemployment gap between men and women continues to be significant. While the unemployment rate for men was 8.4 percent, for women it was 13.2 percent, representing a difference of 4.9 percentage points.

The deputy director of DANE, Leonardo Trujillo Oyola, highlighted that the gender gap is in the process of recovery, reaching levels similar to those registered in May 2016.

At the national level, the employed population reached 22.56 million, which represents an increase of 383,000 jobs compared to the same period of the previous year. However, the report shows that this growth was led mainly by women, who regained 380,000 jobs, while men only gained 3,000 new jobs.

On the other hand, the number of unemployed decreased by 3,000 people compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 2.64 million.

Regarding the branches of economic activity, trade and vehicle repair were the sectors that recovered the most employment in May 2023, generating 356,000 new jobs. It was followed by the manufacturing industry with 213,000 new jobs, and the lodging and food services sector with 136,000 people employed.

Although not all branches showed growth, five of them experienced a significant job loss during the same period. Artistic activities were the most affected, losing 195,000 jobs. Public administration, defense, education and health lost 134,000 jobs, while 93,000 fewer people were hired in the agricultural sector. Construction experienced a loss of 82,000 jobs, and the electricity supply branch suffered a reduction of 30,000 jobs.

The occupational positions that contributed most positively to the variation in employment in the national total were worker, private employee and self-employed worker, with 2.6 and 0.6 percentage points respectively. In contrast, the positions of day laborers, government employees and domestic employees experienced a decrease in May 2023.

Regarding the geographical distribution of unemployment, during the mobile quarter between March and May 2023, Quibdó and Ibagué registered the highest unemployment rates, with 25.4 and 17.7 percent respectively. On the other hand, the lowest unemployment rates were reported in Bucaramanga AM with 9.0 percent, and Santa Marta with 9.1 percent.

