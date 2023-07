The one that starts on Saturday from Bilbao in Spain – on paper – a Tour de France with all the trimmings. With a top-of-the-range cast (this year there is really no one missing, except the very few Italians), cross challenges, historic farewells and important debuts, the Grande Boucle number 110 also presents itself with an anomalous and very tough course that could give twists and keep the forecast open until Paris.

June 30, 2023 | 2.36pm

(©) breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook