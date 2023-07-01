Labor market: Number of unemployed increases in June

Economy 2.555 million affected

Number of unemployed increases in June

Status: 30.06.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

According to the Federal Employment Agency, unemployment would have risen even without taking Ukrainian refugees into account

The weak economic development is now also noticeable on the labor market in Germany. Contrary to the seasonal trend, the number of unemployed increased slightly in June. This is not yet reflected in the quota.

The number of unemployed in Germany rose in June. A total of 2.555 million people were unemployed. That was 11,000 more than in May and 192,000 more than a year ago, the Federal Employment Agency announced on Friday in Nuremberg. The unemployment rate was unchanged from May at 5.5 percent.

“We are now also feeling the more difficult economic conditions on the job market,” said BA boss Andrea Nahles. “Unemployment is rising and job growth is losing momentum.”

An increase in registered unemployment in June is rather unusual. However, this was also the case in 2020 during the corona pandemic and in 2022 due to the change in Ukrainian refugees placed under the responsibility of the job center. The Nuremberg authorities made it clear that unemployment would have risen again without taking Ukrainian refugees into account. She used data available up to June 13th.

Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed rose by 28,000 from May to June. Economists had expected an increase of just 13,000.

Die short-time work continues to move at a comparatively low level. In April, short-time work benefits were paid to 135,000 people. In March it was 160,000 and in February 151,000. More recent data is not available for the actual use of short-time work. From June 1st to 26th, 45,000 people were notified of short-time work – but it is unclear for how many this will also apply.

Irrespective of the economic problems, there is a shortage of staff in Germany. The number of vacancies was around 769,000 in June, more than 100,000 lower than a year ago. Nevertheless, a comparatively large number of jobs are still unfilled.

