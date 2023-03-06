Home News Maybe people left with that wreck.
CHP Adana Deputy Geology Engineer Dr. Müzeyyen Şevkin was caught in the earthquake in Adana, the electoral district. An apartment building collapsed 300 meters from his house. One of those who lost their lives in that apartment was a 25-year-old woman who was going to start working as an agricultural engineer that morning. He also experienced the desperation of people who heard the voices of “Save” among the debris. Artist Orhan Aydın is alive under the rubble for days […]

