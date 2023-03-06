What is known about the new film about Mauricio Leal



Netflix made a very important announcement in the last few hours. This is the new production of the streaming platform, Mauricio Leal which has already begun to be filmed according to an official statement from the American company.

The new production will be a film based on the story of the murder of the famous Colombian stylists, who He was found dead along with his mother at the end of November 2021I feel one of the most media cases of all time in the country.

Although the creators of this product relied on the true facts, the story is completely fictionalized and only seeks to tell the story of this character and the mysteries surrounding his death.

It should be noted that between the night of November 21 and the early morning of November 22, 2021, Mauricio Leal and his mother Marleny Hernández appeared lifeless in their own home in the municipality of La Calera, east of Bogotá. What apparently seemed like a suicide quickly became a suspicion of a crime, which gave way to one of the most complex and media investigations in the country.

This series is part of Netflix’s line of bringing great events in the country’s history to the screen through vibrant characters and dramatic twists that will seek to engage audiences.

Several examples of this are products like Story of a Crime: Colmenares, inspired by the events of October 31, 2010 where a young university student appeared lifeless in an exclusive sector of the country’s capital or Goals Against, a story about the player from Antioquia Andrés Escobar.