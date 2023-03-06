Florinda Meza calls for the return of Chespirito to the screens
From her Twitter account, the actress Florinda Meza called for the return of the Chespirito programs, created by the renowned and icon of Mexican television Roberto Gómez Bolaños. World television has not had access to the shows for some time due to a legal dispute.
Meza She has reported on different occasions that she has done everything in her power to achieve the return of her husband’s successful programs. However, so far she has not succeeded. “If it were up to me, the program would never have left the screens. That’s why now I’m in the middle of a legal fight to respect my Rober’s will and for the program to return to the screens”he said on one occasion.
Chespirito stopped broadcasting due to a dispute between the television channel that owns the rights to the program and the family of Roberto Gómez Bolaños who have the commercial exploitation rights of the characters. Florinda Meza, to seek to smooth out the rough edges, has recently published: “Oh! And now who can amuse us?” “Yoooo… I want Chespirito to return to the screens. And you?”.
Netflix made a very important announcement in the last few hours. This is the new production of the streaming platform, Mauricio Leal which has already begun to be filmed according to an official statement from the American company.
The new production will be a film based on the story of the murder of the famous Colombian stylists, who He was found dead along with his mother at the end of November 2021I feel one of the most media cases of all time in the country.
Although the creators of this product relied on the true facts, the story is completely fictionalized and only seeks to tell the story of this character and the mysteries surrounding his death.
It should be noted that between the night of November 21 and the early morning of November 22, 2021, Mauricio Leal and his mother Marleny Hernández appeared lifeless in their own home in the municipality of La Calera, east of Bogotá. What apparently seemed like a suicide quickly became a suspicion of a crime, which gave way to one of the most complex and media investigations in the country.
This series is part of Netflix’s line of bringing great events in the country’s history to the screen through vibrant characters and dramatic twists that will seek to engage audiences.
Several examples of this are products like Story of a Crime: Colmenares, inspired by the events of October 31, 2010 where a young university student appeared lifeless in an exclusive sector of the country’s capital or Goals Against, a story about the player from Antioquia Andrés Escobar.