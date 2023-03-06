Home Sports The Italian women’s 4x400m relay is silver at the European indoor championships in Istanbul
In the last afternoon of the Europe indoor Of Istanbul comes there fifth medal for Italy, thanks to Women’s 4x400m relay who wins the silver. The blue quartet composed by Alice GluttonAyomide LoudAnna Pollinators and Eleanor Branding closes with a time of 3’28″61, improving by almost two seconds the Italian record established two years ago with 3’30″32 by Rebecca PayAlice GluttonEleonora BrandingEloise leather.

The Italian quartet was beaten only by the uncatchable When, the super favorite who had no particular difficulty in conquering the title, reaching the top step of the podium with a time of 3’25″66 (current new record of the Championships), and defended well the gold won two years ago in Torun. Stay behind the Polandwhich must be satisfied with bronze.

