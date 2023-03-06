JERUSALEM – Some Likud ministers would be in favor of briefly suspending the approval process of the justice reform to allow negotiations with the opposition. This was revealed in a series of interviews with various Israeli newspapers Yuli Edelsteinformer speaker of the Knesset and a veteran of the premier’s party Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Because of the pressure, there are people who don’t want to express themselves publicly, but I have broad shoulders to do that,” Edelstein told Channel 12 on Saturday night.