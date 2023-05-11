Home » Shock in Boyacá for the femicide of a teacher at the hands of her ex-husband
Shock in Boyacá for the femicide of a teacher at the hands of her ex-husband

Colonel María Margarita Mantilla García, Commander of the Boyacá Police Department, confirmed a case of femicide that occurred in the municipality of Santana.

According to the official, in the house where the events occurred, the body of the physical education teacher, Rubiela Walteros Caro, was found with several gunshot wounds, her ex-husband seriously injured, and the firearm used in the brutal attack. stroke.

His sentimental ex-partner Rodrigo Güiza Pardo, after shooting and taking his life, injured himself with a knife trying to end his life, he was later transferred to the emergency room and later referred to the Moniquirá Regional Hospital, where he remains under a reserved prognosis.

The teacher lived diagonally from the Santana school where she worked, so intense scenes of pain were experienced in the municipality when her body was removed from the house by Judicial Police personnel; In the midst of crying, colleagues and students left the institution and asked for justice.

The Santana Mayor’s Office rejected the crime and summoned the community to a vigil for life, this Thursday at 6:00 pm.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

