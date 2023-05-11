Home » Fabio Fognini is reborn in Rome: he beats Murray in three sets. Then the joke about the Milan-Inter derby
A spectacular match played between Fabio Fognini e Andy Murray at the Internationals in Rome on the evening of Wednesday 10 May. The blue defeated the former world number 1 in three sets at the Centrale, with the score of 6-4/4-6/6-4. The 35-year-old is reborn on red at the Foro Italico after a difficult start to the season. You take the primo set, thanks to a break won in the third game. In the second a determined Murray emerges, who gets the meeting back on its feet, despite Fognini, pushed by the public and by the news of his Inter ahead in the Champions League, was close to the comeback from 5-1 to 5-4. The blue takes the match back in hand, even if he loses the set. And he rockets into the third, beating the Briton with another 6-4. Fognini flies to the second round, where he faces the Serbian Kecmanovicthe 30th seed in the tournament.

The former world number 9 played simultaneously with the derby of Champions League between Inter and Milan and was unable to attend the match of his favorite team: “We won the first round, we’ll see how the second goes“, Fognini said, as reported by the official website of the tournament. “Would I be willing to miss out on the second leg and play Central again next week? I’m a tennis player by trade, so I have no doubts and I’d really like it be in the field“, he added.

The Nerazzurri tennis player commented on his last period, characterized by injuries and stops that didn’t allow him to play at the top: “It’s never easy to come back after an injury, I didn’t feel very ready to play in Rome, but this type of battles they are the ones that they exalt me. In front of my fans I won a good match. Let’s see how I feel tomorrow…”. At the Internazionali d’Italia she is now waiting for the debut of Jannik Sinner, who plays as the eighth seed and will meet Kokkinakis in the second round. The South Tyrolean, unlike Fognini, supports the other side of Milan and said what he thinks of his team’s defeat Milan: “I’m always positive, two sets down you can win again”.

