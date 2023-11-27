Home » Shooting at Eastside bar leaves one injured
Shooting at Eastside bar leaves one injured

El Paso, TX – A 30-year-old man was injured when he was shot during a fight at a bar on the city’s East Side early Sunday, Nov. 26, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) said.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. at 99 Problems Bar & Grill at 1515 Lee Trevino. When officers arrived after receiving reports of a shooting, they discovered that a 30-year-old man had been shot and suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

From the preliminary investigation, it appears that an argument began between individuals who claimed to belong to two different gangs. The argument then led to a fight.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a firearm and the victim attempted to disarm him, police said. In the struggle, the victim was shot.

The incident erupted into other fights and more shots were fired outside, police said. No further injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call El Paso Police at (915) 832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

