Shooting at Psychiatric Hospital in New Hampshire Leaves Two Dead and Two Injured

Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

A shooting at the New Hampshire State Psychiatric Hospital in Concord, northeast of the United States, has left at least two dead, including the attacker, and two injured, according to local authorities.

New Hampshire State Police said that a gunman opened fire at the state hospital, killing one person. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene after being shot by police. The two injured individuals were taken to Concord Hospital, where one of them later died.

Details about the victim, shooter, and the possible motive for the attack have not yet been provided, but there is no threat to the public or hospital staff, according to New Hampshire Police spokesman Mark Hall.

Lori Weaver, the Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, called it a “difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and our community” and stated that resources will be available in the coming hours and days.

Democratic Representative Annie Kuster called the shooting “horrific” and urged the public to stay away from the health center. Governor Chris Sununu also expressed support for the victims and their families, stating that first responders and law enforcement are on the scene.

The incident adds to a grim tally of gun violence in the United States, with a mass shooting in Maine at the end of October leaving 18 people dead and over 1,000 injured. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 565 mass shootings in the US this year, resulting in over 15,000 deaths from gun violence.

Authorities continue to investigate the New Hampshire shooting as Americans grapple with the ongoing crisis of gun violence in the country.

