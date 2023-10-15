Shooting at State Fair of Texas Leaves Three Injured, Suspect in Custody

Suspect in Custody following Shooting at State Fair of Texas

Dallas, Texas – A shooting incident at the State Fair of Texas on Saturday night has left three people injured, according to Dallas police and a city official. Authorities have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.

Dallas police reported that the fairgrounds were being evacuated for the safety of attendees while the shooting was being investigated. They urged the public to avoid the area until further notice. The State Fair of Texas also confirmed the incident through social media, stating that Dallas police had informed them about the ongoing investigation.

Responding to the incident, ten police units were dispatched to the scene in response to a call from an assisting officer. After 8 p.m., the suspect was apprehended, but their identity remains undisclosed at this time.

Adam Bazaldua, a Dallas City Council member representing the district encompassing Fair Park, shared important details about the shooting. In a social media post, Bazaldua revealed that the altercation occurred in the Food Court and involved two individuals who knew each other. He confirmed that three people sustained injuries as a result.

The State Fair website explicitly states that firearms are prohibited within the fairgrounds. However, the fair has traditionally allowed concealed carry for individuals with valid licenses. Unlike many venues that employ metal detectors, the fair employs an “open door system” for security checks.

In response to the incident, Bazaldua called on state lawmakers to enact stricter gun control measures. He expressed concern over the ease with which such acts of violence can occur in the state, citing the need for “meaningful gun legislation” rather than “permitless carry.”

Disturbing videos captured on social media show a large number of fairgoers frantically seeking shelter upon hearing gunshots. Panic and confusion ensued as people attempted to find safety amidst the chaos.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are diligently working to gather more information. Additional updates from the Dallas Police Department are expected in the coming days.

The State Fair of Texas, a beloved annual event known for its rides, attractions, and delicious food, will undoubtedly take additional precautions to ensure the safety and security of its visitors in light of this incident.

