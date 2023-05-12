Shooting in Nuoro, the offender who forced his way through the checkpoint turns himself in – Sardinia

Costantino Contena, the 40-year-old offender from Nuoro, who this morning, driving an Alfa Romeo Mito, forced his way through a checkpoint, giving rise to a shooting in the center with his wounds, turned himself in to the police after a seven-hour escape of a policeman. The man handed himself over to the police station to the head of the Nuoro mobile squad Fabio Di Lella.

The man of around 40 who this morning forced a checkpoint at the entrance to Nuoro was recognized by the police because he had already been convicted of drugs, giving rise to a chase in the city streets which was followed by a firefight in which an officer was slightly injured. Stuck in Piazza Indipendenza, the driver fled and is now a manhunt.

When the driver fled on foot to a part of the city where the search could be facilitated by the cameras in the area: the scene of the shooting is, in fact, a few steps from the Municipality, the Police Headquarters and the Prefecture. When the Mito slowed down, the officers shot at the tires forcing the man to flee on foot.

From the Nuoro Police Headquarters they speak of “investigations” on the wounding of the agent, while the city is surrounded by checkpoints with searches being coordinated by the Nuoro Flying Squad. Meanwhile, the Nuoro prosecutor’s office, with the prosecutor Ilaria Bradamante on duty, has opened a file on the matter.

His was the car, a Mito, which did not stop at the halt and his is the cell phone found inside the abandoned car between the Asproni classical high school and the Municipality. The students of the classics and those of the human and musical sciences high school had to give up outdoor recreation on the orders of the police station, then lessons resumed regularly. The work of the investigators continues with the vision of the surveillance cameras to understand in which direction the man fled and with the ballistic tests of the forensics to understand which weapons were fired.

THE INJURED OFFICER WILL HEAL IN A FEW DAYS – The assistant chief of the Nuoro Flying Squad, Nicola Catte, 51 years old from Oliena, is fine, grazed in the leg this morning in the shootout following the chase of an Alfa Romeo Mito that didn’t stop at the halt, facts which took place around 10.15 between via Brigata Sassari and via Trieste. Transported to the San Francesco hospital, the agent was judged to be recoverable in a few days.