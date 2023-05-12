Expensive baby bottles, the government plan: here’s how much you will save on powdered milk, diapers and baby food

Baby bottles, powdered milk, diapers and baby food are the new products that the Price Guarantor is paying attention to. The government has already tried to counter the “expensive baby” and, in the maneuver, has lowered the VAT on baby products from 22% to 5%, but something hasn’t worked. Adolfo Urso, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, acknowledged this in his speech to the States General on the birth rate, saying that “not all the VAT cuts really benefited families”.

The minister then announced, in a few days, an intervention on childhood products such as the one that took place on pasta, which was the focus of the first meeting of the rapid alert commission on prices at Mimit. The Deputy Minister for the Economy, Maurizio Leo, had also recently intervened on the subject, proposing a further reduction of taxation and defining the zeroing of VAT on baby products as part of the reform “a wise intervention to adopt”. tax. The price guarantor, Benedetto Mineo, would be monitoring the situation for the moment. While the consumer association Assoutenti is pressing for a new convening of the table shortly. “Both to shed light on this market – declared the president Furio Truzzi – and because, as in the case of pasta, just the announcement of a focus by the institutions already contributes to slowing down the growth of price lists”.

Codacons has calculated the theoretical benefits of cutting VAT on products for children. Savings for powdered milk could reach 112 euros a year per family, on diapers it would be around 96 euros on average and just over 25 euros on baby food. However, according to the association, the discount has not always been transferred to public prices, “with the consequence that consumers have not benefited from a reduction in price lists”. Indeed, in some cases, prices would continue to rise. The National Consumers’ Union recorded, for example, new price increases on baby food of 2.7% in February compared to the previous month. “We are happy that the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, announces his intention to intervene again on childhood products, but, given the previous failure, we would also like to know how”, declared the president of the Unc , Massimiliano Dona. According to him, the VAT cut would have benefited traders rather than families. The price rush of diapers & co doesn’t stop. Already last year, according to an analysis carried out by the Doveconviene platform, which allows you to browse shop flyers online, there was an average increase of 11.3% in the prices of infant food, 13.6% for diapers and 30.4% for strollers compared to the previous year.