Shooting on the Portoviejo-Crucita highway leaves two injured

Of the vehicles They were involved in a shooting that took place this Monday, June 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the production ring on the Portoviejo-Crucita road.

In the security cameras of the sector, it was recorded when, from a gray car, several unknown persons unloaded a burst of bullets against another black vehicle.

According to what was known, after the shots, both cars, which were going in the direction of Mejía-Portoviejo, continued towards the center of the city.

The victims, who are two, arrived in the black car to the Verdi Cevallos hospital to ask for help, while the gray car disappeared.

Police agents mobilized both to the hospital and to the ring to investigate what happened.

One of the victims had one shot, while the other had three.

Both are undergoing operations to extract them the shells.

Security has been tightened at the hospital with several police officers in order to prevent any new attack.

It may interest you: Six arrested after persecution on the Portoviejo-Crucita highway

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.

Follow the live broadcast at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/eldiario.ecuador/videos/3531396400433050

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

