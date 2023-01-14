Home News Short Stories from Colombia: Intermediate “Voluntariado en Colombia” – Learn Spanish by listening to storytelling – Spanish learning
News

Short Stories from Colombia: Intermediate “Voluntariado en Colombia” – Learn Spanish by listening to storytelling – Spanish learning

by admin
Short Stories from Colombia: Intermediate “Voluntariado en Colombia” – Learn Spanish by listening to storytelling – Spanish learning

Welcome Spanish learner! This podcast, directly from Colombia, helps you learn and practice Spanish. Whether you’re just starting, need some practice or just want to keep your Spanish language muscles flexed, check out our stories and listen for free. Get the most out of Short Stories from Colombia by subscribing to this podcast. Once you do, you’ll have access to exclusive educational material including: reading and writing exercises that test and build your listen skills.
You could have:
-Exclusive podcasts
-Writting exercise
-Listens to podcast before everyone else

So take a listen and then subscribe to improve your Spanish listening, reading and writing skills.

See also  Two like you, the energy transition explained with a podcast

You may also like

The scolding of Santiago Alarcón to César Augusto...

[FOTOS] Reduced mobility on Regional Avenue near the...

Henan: The 2023 GDP target will increase by...

Shaky Saturday, felt the earthquake this afternoon

How many hours does the ‘light’ go out...

2 ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’

Episode 316 – 2022 in Review: The Good...

Schedule Saturday, January 14, 2023

Brazilian Bolsonaro mayor resigns for disagreeing with President...

Maria Fernanda Aristizábal goes for the crown

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy