Home News [VIDEO] They found this little girl walking alone in Aranjuez on 92, she says her name is Antonella
News

[VIDEO] They found this little girl walking alone in Aranjuez on 92, she says her name is Antonella

by admin
[VIDEO] They found this little girl walking alone in Aranjuez on 92, she says her name is Antonella

A citizen found a disoriented and alone 3-year-old girl on the 92 in Aranjuez, commune 4 of Medellín.

Around 11:00 am this Saturday, January 14, the citizen reported the discovery of the little girl on her social networks, “Please help me share so I can find the whereabouts of the relatives of this little angel, her name is Antonella A.”wrote.

The citizen told Minute30 that she was in a taxi, when she heard a woman shout: “watch out for the girl!”He said that the taxi stopped and waited for the girl to cross the street.

The woman noticed the strange attitude of the girl, so she got out of the vehicle, approached her and began to talk to the girl, telling her that she was three years old, that she was alone and that her house was over there.

The woman got scared and called the police, for two hours they were in the sector and no one appeared claiming the girl. People on the site claimed they did not know her.

The citizen could not avoid that the girl had signs of alleged abuse on her body, she said that she saw several bruises.

At the time of publication of this note, the authorities had the little girl in their possession.

More news from Medellin.

.fb-background-color {
background: #ffffff !important;
}
.fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe {
width: 100% !important;
}

See also  Network Power 丨 One "net" is deeply in love and dedicated to the people - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The scolding of Santiago Alarcón to César Augusto...

[FOTOS] Reduced mobility on Regional Avenue near the...

Henan: The 2023 GDP target will increase by...

Shaky Saturday, felt the earthquake this afternoon

How many hours does the ‘light’ go out...

2 ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’

Episode 316 – 2022 in Review: The Good...

Schedule Saturday, January 14, 2023

Brazilian Bolsonaro mayor resigns for disagreeing with President...

Maria Fernanda Aristizábal goes for the crown

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy