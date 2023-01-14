A citizen found a disoriented and alone 3-year-old girl on the 92 in Aranjuez, commune 4 of Medellín.

Around 11:00 am this Saturday, January 14, the citizen reported the discovery of the little girl on her social networks, “Please help me share so I can find the whereabouts of the relatives of this little angel, her name is Antonella A.”wrote.

The citizen told Minute30 that she was in a taxi, when she heard a woman shout: “watch out for the girl!”He said that the taxi stopped and waited for the girl to cross the street.

The woman noticed the strange attitude of the girl, so she got out of the vehicle, approached her and began to talk to the girl, telling her that she was three years old, that she was alone and that her house was over there.

The woman got scared and called the police, for two hours they were in the sector and no one appeared claiming the girl. People on the site claimed they did not know her.

The citizen could not avoid that the girl had signs of alleged abuse on her body, she said that she saw several bruises.

At the time of publication of this note, the authorities had the little girl in their possession.

