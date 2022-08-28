Short week and down thermostats during the winter months. This is the contribution that schools could make to energy saving in our country. The initiative started in Veneto, where the Province of Verona proposed to turn off the heating of the institutes on Friday and turn them on again on Monday, leaving the pupils of 51 high schools to attend lessons in Dad on Saturday. Or to ‘spread’ the hours of Saturday over 5 days. There is also a proposal to shorten the lesson from sixty to fifty minutes so as not to overload the students too much.

No obligation

For now, these are only hypotheses, the Province stressed, because the competent bodies must be heard and above all to understand if the families are in agreement. Because it would obviously be a proposal, not an obligation.

NPC: “Measures for all schools”

Proposal on which the president of the National Association of principals, Antonello Giannellihas already expressed perplexity: “The timetables can be readjusted but the right to education must not be affected. Among other things, many institutions, such as elementary and middle schools, already have a short week. The important thing is that it is not a single initiative but extended to all schools, with a reorganization of the entire school system “.