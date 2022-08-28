Home News Short week at school: dad to save energy
News

Short week at school: dad to save energy

by admin
Short week at school: dad to save energy

Short week and down thermostats during the winter months. This is the contribution that schools could make to energy saving in our country. The initiative started in Veneto, where the Province of Verona proposed to turn off the heating of the institutes on Friday and turn them on again on Monday, leaving the pupils of 51 high schools to attend lessons in Dad on Saturday. Or to ‘spread’ the hours of Saturday over 5 days. There is also a proposal to shorten the lesson from sixty to fifty minutes so as not to overload the students too much.

No obligation

For now, these are only hypotheses, the Province stressed, because the competent bodies must be heard and above all to understand if the families are in agreement. Because it would obviously be a proposal, not an obligation.

NPC: “Measures for all schools”

Proposal on which the president of the National Association of principals, Antonello Giannellihas already expressed perplexity: “The timetables can be readjusted but the right to education must not be affected. Among other things, many institutions, such as elementary and middle schools, already have a short week. The important thing is that it is not a single initiative but extended to all schools, with a reorganization of the entire school system “.

See also  Covid, the principals at the Cts: shed light on quarantines

You may also like

They do not return to the refuge, the...

The analyzes on the West Nile have been...

Elections breaking news. Energy, Berlusconi: government to act...

Mobile telephony the Cellenex agreement brings 35 thousand...

Pope in L’Aquila for Forgiveness: “Reconstruction calls for...

Company of friends ends up with the car...

Xi Jinping’s reply letter to the families of...

Prices, towards the autumn sting: between September and...

Monsignor Miglio becomes cardinal, a hundred from the...

Covid, Nicola Magrini of Aifa: “First in Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy