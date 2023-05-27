Former Florence Prosecutor says goodbye to his family and apologizes

Consternation has caused in Florencia the death of the 52-year-old lawyer, Alexander Suzunaga Cometa, who was found without vital signs in a room at the Andinos hotel in Florencia, in an apparent case of self-elimination, after his family, approximately three hours ago, he had reported her missing.

The lawyer who had worked as a prosecutor in Cartagena del Chairá and San Vicente del Caguan, published yesterday morning on his profile on the social network Facebook a video and a comment that caused concern among his family and friends, where he mentions his wife and their 13 and 16-year-old children, which ended by saying “I invite you to accompany my family at my wake, Los Olivos Funeral Home and Jardines de Paz Funeral Park Cemetery.”

According to testimonies from one of his nieces, the authorities were looking for him because a fatal outcome was predicted after what he had published on the networks; At around 9 in the morning they saw him leave the chamber of commerce and he went to the block of the hotel where at around 12:30 he was found dead by a public prosecutor.

It draws the attention of relatives of the deceased Suzunaga Cometa, a story that he also made on his Facebook account where he narrates a situation presented in the year 2020, due to the discovery of a cove with weapons in the rural area of ​​Cartagena del Chairá where he was a prosecutor present, which motivated that on January 13 of this year, a prosecutor delegated before the Bogotá court, charged him with the crimes of Self-Bribery and Abuse of Authority for Failure to Report and requested an insurance measure in the Prison Center and ten days later a judge ordered deprivation of liberty at home, ending the published letter with: “This situation gave me a 360 degree turn in my earthly life.”

Apparently this situation led him to make the fateful decision yesterday Thursday in a hotel in Florence where the authorities removed the body to begin investigations into the facts. The lifeless body remains in legal medicine where the necropsy is carried out, which will be delivered to his relatives today, Friday, to later define the wake site, day and time of the funeral.

