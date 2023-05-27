Home » the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV
Sports

the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV

by admin
the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV

Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the tribute of the Dorian fans to the Sampdoria captain who greets Serie A

On the day of his last home game for the Sampdoria, Fabio Quagliarella was honored by the fans when, during the match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo, in the last minutes of the match which finished 2-2, he was called to the bench by Dejan Stankovic. Choirs and applause rained down from the stands and were addressed to the historic captain, who was moved and thanked, barely holding back his tears. His teammates also gathered around him to embrace him and honor him before he finally left the field.

May 26, 2023 – Updated May 26, 2023, 11:43 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Athletics, Powell's retirement, no one as often under 10' in the 100m as him: 'Proud of everything'

You may also like

Report: Jon Gruden present for QB Derek Carr’s...

A minor dies after touching a catenary in...

the war of the “vélotaf” will take place

The international tournament of Voiron, the last stage...

EURO | The Czech footballers will play the...

Saturday’s gossip: Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Mendy, Szoboszlai, Cancelo,...

Weißhaidinger scrapes 70 meters in Schwechat

Super League: Leigh Leopards 30-12 Warrington Wolves –...

Karl Malone auctions off 24 Barcelona 1992 memorabilia

Neuhortová and Vraštil with Šimánek advanced to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy