the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV

Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the tribute of the Dorian fans to the Sampdoria captain who greets Serie A

On the day of his last home game for the Sampdoria, Fabio Quagliarella was honored by the fans when, during the match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo, in the last minutes of the match which finished 2-2, he was called to the bench by Dejan Stankovic. Choirs and applause rained down from the stands and were addressed to the historic captain, who was moved and thanked, barely holding back his tears. His teammates also gathered around him to embrace him and honor him before he finally left the field.