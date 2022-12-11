Home News Should COVID-19 be returned to Category B management?Zhang Boli: Make timely and orderly adjustments
News

Should COVID-19 be returned to Category B management?Zhang Boli: Make timely and orderly adjustments

by admin
Should COVID-19 be returned to Category B management?Zhang Boli: Make timely and orderly adjustments

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-08 13:18:57

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to the Science and Technology Daily, recently, some experts said that although the infectivity of the Omicron mutant strain has become stronger, the virulence has become weaker, and the fatality rate has been greatly reduced. More than 98% of the infected people are asymptomatic and mild patients. Judging from the characteristics of viruses and diseases, it is not appropriate to continue the Class A management mode at present. In this regard, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the conditions for the return of COVID-19 to Category B management are becoming more and more mature, but the measure of downgrading control is a major adjustment in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Make adjustments.

Should COVID-19 be returned to Category B management?Zhang Boli: Make timely and orderly adjustments

According to the Science and Technology Daily, recently, some experts said that although the infectivity of the Omicron mutant strain has become stronger, the virulence has become weaker, and the fatality rate has been greatly reduced. More than 98% of the infected people are asymptomatic and mild patients. Judging from the characteristics of viruses and diseases, it is not appropriate to continue the Class A management mode at present. In this regard, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the conditions for the return of COVID-19 to Category B management are becoming more and more mature, but the measure of downgrading control is a major adjustment in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Make adjustments.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  SEVENTEEN member VERNON Choi Han was diagnosed with the new crown temporarily unable to participate in SEVENTEEN's future schedule_Test_Symptom_On

You may also like

Cortina Fashion Night between colors and flavors to...

Comrade Jiang Zemin’s Memorial Ceremony Held in the...

Maneuver, at 3 pm the deadline for the...

Photos of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s life (1) –...

Ivrea, big party for the twenty-seven golden couples

La Russa: “I have prepared a bill for...

Covid, masks are making a comeback against the...

When the Australian flu peak arrives, Fvg medical...

A series of scientific and technological achievements are...

Fire in the cellars of a building, four...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy