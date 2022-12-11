Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-08 13:18:57 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

According to the Science and Technology Daily, recently, some experts said that although the infectivity of the Omicron mutant strain has become stronger, the virulence has become weaker, and the fatality rate has been greatly reduced. More than 98% of the infected people are asymptomatic and mild patients. Judging from the characteristics of viruses and diseases, it is not appropriate to continue the Class A management mode at present. In this regard, Zhang Boli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the conditions for the return of COVID-19 to Category B management are becoming more and more mature, but the measure of downgrading control is a major adjustment in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Make adjustments.

Should COVID-19 be returned to Category B management?Zhang Boli: Make timely and orderly adjustments