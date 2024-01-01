Show new style and continue to write new glory – President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message aroused enthusiastic response in Sanxiang_Current Affairs. News_Hunan Channel_Red Net

**Chinese Citizens Inspired by President Xi’s New Year’s Message**

President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message for 2024 has inspired citizens across China to continue their efforts to contribute to the nation’s development in various fields. The message, delivered on the eve of the new year, recounted the achievements and efforts of the past year and set the tone for the country’s future.

In response to President Xi’s message, citizens in Changsha and across the Hunan province have expressed their dedication to rural revitalization, serving society and people’s livelihood, protecting people’s health, improving service quality, and focusing on self-growth.

Liu Li, head of the 2023 Rural Revitalization Service Team of the Hunan Provincial Department of Natural Resources, is committed to strengthening the protection of cultivated land in rural areas and contributing to the development of the grain processing industry. The team, comprised of 15 young cadres, is stationed in various counties and villages to support the region’s agricultural development.

Zhai Wenfeng, director of the Propaganda and Education Department of the Hunan Provincial Flood and Drought Disaster Prevention Center, aims to prioritize people’s livelihood in water conservancy work. The center achieved comprehensive victory in flood control and drought relief in 2023, and Zhai is dedicated to continuing this progress in the new year.

Medical workers like Zeng Juanni, director of the First Anorectal Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, have been motivated by President Xi’s message to focus on providing medical support for elderly care. Similarly, Xu Furong, head nurse of the ICU of the third emergency department of Hunan Provincial People’s Hospital, plans to expand volunteer services to protect people’s health and well-being.

Huang Weiwei, a social worker in Changsha, is determined to improve service quality and enhance community co-construction and co-governance. His positive attitude reflects the commitment of social workers to contribute to the well-being of residents in the region.

The message has also resonated with the younger generation, such as Wu Dailin, a junior high school student at Changjun Bilingual Experimental Middle School. He has been inspired to continue his studies with dedication and perseverance, echoing President Xi’s call for individuals to overcome difficulties and contribute to the country’s prosperity.

President Xi’s New Year’s message has clearly struck a chord with citizens across Hunan, motivating them to contribute to various aspects of the region’s development. Their collective efforts reflect the shared commitment to realizing the vision of a prosperous and rejuvenated China.

