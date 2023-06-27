Showers of criticism of the national president

After the declarations of President Gustavo Petro, who affirmed that in the last march against him, an “arrivist” upper middle class came out to march, various personalities from the national political sector came out to criticize the president.

Likewise, in response to said march, Petro stated that “if there were presidential elections tomorrow and I could run, I would win again.”

The president alluded to several surveys that favor him for his management in the Casa de Nariño.

Stigmatize

On the one hand, in his twitter account, former presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo asked the Head of State to stop stigmatizing citizens who freely marched against his administration.

Likewise, he reminded the president that the speeches he makes at the national level are for all the people, including the people who did not vote for him.

Conflict

Another who came out to criticize the president’s comment was former presidential candidate Enrique Gómez, who stated that “it is what works for Petro, to increase social conflict.”

Gómez said that “the stigmatization of those who are against is clearly authoritarian rhetoric. What’s more, he transcended that this characteristic is part of the nature of the president.

Contempt

The representative to the Chamber for the Green Party, Catherine Juvinao, who wrote on social networks that “when Uribismo ruled, his way of despising those of us who marched was to reduce us to resentful, communist and guerrilla fighters. Today President Petro does the same”.

The congresswoman also wrote that “nearly 30% of the population in Colombia is middle class, with incomes from $700,000 to 3,700,000 pesos a month. It is the true working class, which pays taxes and sustains an important part of the economy. Why does the president describe them as careerists? Unfair and dangerous.”

In his trill, he expressed that “the figures are one thing, our opinion about the figures is another. Colombia is a low-income country and this is reflected in its levels of stratification. That is why it is dangerous to stigmatize the middle class or businessmen as if they were an oligarchic elite: because it is false”.

He also expressed that “the brave bars do not know the figures of the Dane. That must be why they refer to the middle class as careerists and to businessmen as slaveholders: they haven’t heard that the middle class starts at $700,000 a month and that 90% of the companies are small and medium-sized”.

“he was wrong”

Senator Martha Peralta, of the Historical Pact, affirmed that “the president was wrong” after stating that he does not share the president’s position regarding the people who marched on June 20, within the framework of the so-called March of the Majority .

In her statements, the senator said that “I do not share that aspect. I am an activist and I like that they guarantee us the right to social protest as one of the political tools we have, and just as I have marched, I am also very respectful of the people who march against or in favor of our government”.

Likewise, the congresswoman indicated that she will always be available so that the fundamental right of social protest is respected by both people related to the Government and the opposition.

In this sense, he affirmed that “there are calls that, sometimes, the Government and we, as part of it, also have to know how to listen. They are things that must be taken into account and not enter to disqualify. I do not share this aspect with the president, in this aspect he is wrong ”.

Photo of Casa Narino

Gustavo Petro’s comments have generated criticism from different sectors.

Comments

