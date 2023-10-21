Shrinking Rainfall Range in South China, Heavy Rains Concentrated in Hainan as Cold Air Ends and Temperatures Rise

Rainfall in South China Decreasing with Heavy Rains Concentrated in Hainan

October 21, 20XX (South China) – As the cold air subsides, temperatures are expected to rise significantly in most parts of the country today. The rainfall range in South China is also shrinking, with heavy rainfall now concentrated in Hainan.

The recent Typhoon “Samba” made landfall on the coast of Guangdong yesterday morning, and later passed through Lingao, Hainan in the night. The coastal areas of South China experienced strong rainfall due to the typhoon. Resulting from the combined effects of Typhoon Samba and cold air, heavy rain or torrential downpours occurred in southeastern Guangxi, western Guangxi, and the eastern coast of Hainan Island. Some parts of western and southern Guangdong also experienced heavy rainstorms, with local heavy rainstorms hitting Maoming, Yangjiang, and Zhanjiang in Guangdong.

Last night, Typhoon “Samba” quickly weakened and dissipated, prompting the Central Meteorological Observatory to stop numbering it at 23:00. Today, the rainfall in South China will further decrease, except for Hainan Island where rainfall will increase again. By tomorrow, the influence of Typhoon Samba’s wind and rain will have subsided.

Specifically, today, there will be light snow or sleet in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, northern Xinjiang, eastern Tibet, and the northern Sichuan Plateau. There will also be moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Guangxi, southwestern Guangxi, and Hainan Island. Heavy rains are expected in southwestern Guangxi, eastern Hainan Island, and other areas.

Tomorrow, there will be light snow or sleet in parts of northern Xinjiang, eastern and northern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and the northern Sichuan Plateau. Moderate to heavy rains are forecasted in some areas along the southeastern coast of Guangxi, southwestern Guangdong, Hainan Island, and other locations. Heavy rains or downpours are anticipated in southwestern Guangxi, northeastern Hainan Island, and other areas.

The day after tomorrow, light to moderate snow or sleet is expected in some areas of northern Xinjiang, northern Tibet, southern Qinghai, and the northern Sichuan Plateau. Heavy snowfall is predicted in some parts of northern Xinjiang and other regions. Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in certain areas of central Chongqing, southwestern Yunnan, Hainan Island, and other places. Heavy rains or downpours may occur in northeastern Hainan Island and other areas.

The meteorological department has issued warnings due to continuous heavy rainfall. There is a high meteorological risk of small and medium-sized river floods in areas such as Nanliujiang, Beiliujiang, and Jianjiang. Additionally, there is a high risk of local geological disasters in southeastern Guangxi and western Guangxi. The public in these areas is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against rain and potential disasters.

Cold Air Influence Ending with Rapid Temperature Rise in North and Northeast China

Regarding temperatures, the impact of the recently experienced cold air is gradually coming to an end. As of yesterday 8 o’clock, the temperature in 16 provincial capital cities across the country reached their post-autumn lows. Notably, Taiyuan recorded a temperature below 0℃ mark for the first time in the second half of the year, while Shijiazhuang and Zhengzhou reached 0℃ for the first time after falling below 10℃.

However, this cold air episode is transitory, and starting today, the temperature is expected to gradually rise in most parts of the country from north to south. This warming trend is projected to last for 4 to 5 days, resulting in a cumulative temperature rise of approximately 10℃. Some areas may experience temperature increases exceeding 15°C.

Following the temperature rise, most regions in the country will witness higher temperatures. North China and Northeast China will see temperatures approximately 10°C higher than usual for this time of the year. For instance, in Harbin, the highest temperature today was only 7°C, but it is expected to soar to around 17°C the day after tomorrow. Similarly, in Changchun, the highest temperature yesterday was 7.8°C and is predicted to rise to approximately 21°C on the 23rd. In South China, temperatures will continue to fall today, but starting from tomorrow, there will be a rebound in various areas. For example, around the 24th and 25th, cities such as Guangzhou and Nanning will experience a return of the highest daytime temperature to around 30℃, indicating significantly warmer weather.

In recent times, there have been significant fluctuations in temperature across many parts of the country. The public is advised to stay informed about current weather conditions and warnings, adapt clothing accordingly to weather changes, and pay attention to potential discomfort caused by rapid shifts between cold and hot temperatures.

