“On May 14, 1948, the state of Israel was established, triggering the first Middle East war. The declaration of the establishment of Israel by the Jews, who accounted for one-third of the total population, sparked a conflict between Israel and the Arab countries.

The Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria, did not recognize the existence of Israel and immediately attacked. The war lasted for about a year and ended with an armistice agreement in 1949. This established the ceasefire lines, which became known as the ‘Green Line,’ and divided the land between Israel and the Arab nations.

During the war, Israel expanded its borders beyond the original UN partition plan, occupying territories such as the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which were previously designated as Palestinian areas. This created a larger population of Palestinians under Israeli control, leading to the Palestinian refugee crisis.

Since then, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing, with intermittent violence and negotiation attempts. The tensions have been fueled by territorial disputes, religious and cultural differences, and competing claims to land and sovereignty.

One of the major players in the Palestinian resistance movement is Hamas. Hamas is an armed Palestinian Islamic organization that split from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in the late 1980s. It took over the Gaza Strip after winning the Palestinian Autonomous Assembly elections in 2006. Unlike the PLO, Hamas refuses to recognize the legal existence of Israel and aims to establish an Islamic state on the original Palestinian land.

The Gaza Strip, where Hamas is based, is a narrow corridor adjacent to the Mediterranean Sea, facing Egypt on the south end, and bordered by Israel on the other sides. It is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with over 2 million people living in a 360-square-kilometer area. The population density makes it challenging to avoid civilian casualties during conflicts.

The current escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas has resulted in thousands of deaths and displacements. Both parties have been using civilians as human shields, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The conflict in Gaza has also contributed to the polarization and opposition in the world, with extremist thoughts on the rise. The international community has been divided in its response, with some condemning Israel’s actions and others supporting its right to self-defense.

To understand the situation better, Associate Professor Cui Jin-kui, an expert on Middle East issues, has been invited to analyze the conflict. Professor Cui highlights that Hamas, despite being labeled a terrorist organization by some Western countries, has a certain level of public support in Palestine. Military actions against Hamas can potentially create more sympathizers and recruits for the organization.

The impact of the conflict in Gaza extends beyond the region. It has intensified polarization and opposition around the world, with debates on social media and protests taking place in various countries. The consequences of the conflict are far-reaching and will continue to shape the dynamics of the Middle East and international relations.

As the conflict persists, it is crucial for the international community to find a peaceful and sustainable solution that addresses the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only through dialogue and negotiation can a lasting peace be achieved in the Middle East.”