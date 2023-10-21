Decoding Eyelid Twitching: Is it Good or Bad Luck?

Eyelid Twitching: Is It Good or Bad Luck?

Eyelid twitching, a common occurrence for many individuals, has long been associated with signs of good or bad luck. In traditional folk culture, various phenomena are seen as indicators of one’s fortune. The popular saying “good or bad futures are preceded by signs” suggests that these signs should not be ignored. Today, we will delve into the belief surrounding eyelid twitching and whether it truly holds any weight.

According to folk beliefs, the eyes are considered as the “windows of the soul” where an individual’s essence and aura gather. Hence, eyelid twitching is often perceived as a common omen. There is even a saying that states, “if you jump to the left, you will get wealth, if you jump to the right, you will get disaster.” But does this mean that a twitching left eyelid brings fortune while a twitching right eyelid brings misfortune?

Legend has it that a magical ancient book called “The Jade Box” holds various divination techniques related to eyelid twitching. It is said to have been written by Xu Xun, a Taoist priest from the Eastern Jin Dynasty. The book contains a section called “The Jade Box: The Eye-twitching Method,” which provides insight into the timing and meaning behind eyelid twitches. Let’s explore some of the excerpts:

– Zi hour (11 pm to 1 am): A twitching left eyelid indicates encounters with noble individuals while the right side represents indulgence in wine and food.

– Ugly hour (1 am to 3 am): A twitching left eyelid suggests worry and doubt, while the right side symbolizes sadness.

– Yin hour (3 am to 5 am): A twitching left eyelid signifies the arrival of distant people, while the right side represents happy events.

– Mao hour (5 am to 7 am): A twitching left eyelid indicates the arrival of a noble person, bringing peace and good fortune.

– Chen hour (7 am to 9 am): A guest arriving from the left may bring harm to things on the right.

– Si hour (9 am to 11 am): The left side signifies wine and food, while the right side implies the occurrence of bad events.

– Noon hour (11 am to 1 pm): The left side pertains to food and drink, while the right side is associated with unfortunate happenings.

– Weishi (1 pm to 3 pm): The left side signifies accomplishments, and the right side indicates small gains.

– Shen Shi (3 pm to 5 pm): The left side represents financial gain, while the right side denotes female thoughts.

– Youshi (5 pm to 7 pm): A guest arriving from the left brings good fortune, whereas an individual coming from the right signifies prosperity.

– Xu Shi (7 pm to 9 pm): The left side relates to wine and food, while the right side signifies the accumulation of wealth.

– Haishi (9 pm to 11 pm): The presence of a prominent figure on the left indicates involvement in official affairs.

Based on the above content, it can be observed that a twitching left eyelid is mostly considered a positive omen. However, during the ugly hours (1 am to 3 am), a twitching left eyelid is associated with worrisome events, making it the only time when it is seen as a bad omen. On the other hand, the twitching of the right eyelid is not entirely negative. For instance, “Jade Box Story” implies that if the twitch occurs during the Chen hour (7 am to 9 am), it suggests potential harm, while during the Si hour (9 am to 11 am) and noon hour (11 am to 1 pm), it may signify unfortunate occurrences. However, if the right eyelid twitches at other times, it is generally considered a positive indication.

So, how did individuals in ancient times deal with a potential disaster when encountering a twitching eyelid? According to the novel “Qing Bailei Chao·Eye Trembling and Sticking to Wheat Grass” by Xu Ke in the Qing Dynasty, it is recorded that individuals would stick a piece of wheat straw to their right eye to avert the disaster. This indicates their belief in counteracting the negative effects of a twitching right eyelid.

Moreover, in addition to distinguishing between left and right eyelids, folk culture further divides them into various areas: upper, lower, left, and right. Additionally, different interpretations are made based on gender and emotions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy. For example, for men, a twitching upper left eyelid reflects happiness, lower left represents anger, upper right signifies sorrow, and lower right predicts joy. However, the interpretations differ for women.

While these superstitions exist, some individuals have found inconsistencies when attempting to correlate eyelid twitching with good or bad luck, emotions, and fortunes. They argue that divination often involves variables of “time and space” and should not be entirely disregarded. Thus, it is essential to consider the timing of eyelid twitches and not rely solely on superstitions.

Apart from the art of eyelid twitching divination, “The Jade Box” also highlights another unique method called the “Method of Meat Trembling.” This form of divination focuses on sudden trembling of flesh on the body and correlates it with specific times to judge good or bad luck. Excerpts from this method are as follows:

– Zi hour (11 pm to 1 am): A distinguished elder will bring good luck.

– Chou hour (1 am to 3 am): Auspicious events and good luck will follow.

– Yin hour (3 am to 5 am): Transforming misfortunes into good luck.

– Mao hour (5 am to 7 am): Wealth accumulation and great luck.

– Chen hour (7 am to 9 am): Evil occurrences and great misfortune.

– Si Shi (9 am to 11 am): Favorable encounters with guests and friends.

– Noon hour (11 am to 1 pm): Resolving worries and doubts, resulting in good luck.

– Wei Shi (1 pm to 3 pm): Happiness and good fortune.

– Shen Shi (3 pm to 5 pm): Speaking with eloquence and resolving problems auspiciously.

– You hour (5 pm to 7 pm): Wealth-related disasters leading to unfavorable outcomes.

– Xu Shi (7 pm to 9 pm): Arrival of a traveler from afar signifies good luck.

– Haishi (9 pm to 11 pm): Great auspiciousness and joy await.

These divination practices, featuring distinct interpretations based on time and different life situations, are prevalent not only in China but in various cultures worldwide. Nevertheless, regardless of whether these beliefs are accurate or merely superstitions, they all revolve around the universal truth that individuals shape their own fortune. The rewards of good or evil deeds follow individuals like a shadow. The importance of showing kindness and engaging in virtuous deeds should not be underestimated, for they play a key role in shaping future misfortunes or blessings.

In conclusion, while eyelid twitching may have gained a reputation as an omen in folk culture, it is crucial to approach these superstitions with a rational mindset. Beliefs surrounding eyelid twitches should be taken with a grain of salt and not relied upon exclusively to determine one’s luck or fate. Instead, focusing on personal actions, treating others with kindness, and engaging in virtuous deeds will remain the steadfast compass leading to a brighter future.