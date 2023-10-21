The 19th Asian Roller Skating Championships Kick off in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province

Title: The 19th Asian Roller Skating Championships Kicked Off in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province

Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, October 20 (Reporter Guo Yaru) – The 19th Asian Roller Skating Championships commenced on October 20 in Qinhuangdao City, located in Hebei Province. The championship attracted 751 athletes from various countries and regions, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

The event took place at the Beidaihe Roller Skating Sports Center and features five major competitions, including speed skating, freestyle skating, figure skating, inline skating, and double inline skating. This highly anticipated championship will continue until October 28, with 12 gold medals set to be awarded on the first day of the competition.

The opening day showcased the speed roller skating competition, which saw the participation of 128 athletes from ten delegations. Among them, the Chinese team stood out by sending 25 athletes to participate in track races, road races, and marathon races.

The morning session witnessed a fantastic start for the Chinese team, as they clinched three gold medals and two bronze medals. Pan Zhiyuan secured the championship in the young men’s speed roller skating group’s 200-meter pursuit race, while Zhang Zhenhai emerged victorious in the equivalent adult men’s competition. Wu Junyan claimed the 10,000-meter points knockout championship in the young men’s category, and Zhou Qing secured the third position in the adult women’s group. In addition, Ma Zijing excelled in the youth women’s 10,000 meters, securing a well-deserved third place.

Chinese player Zhang Zhenhai celebrating his victory at the championship. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Shiyao

In another remarkable achievement for the Chinese team, Pan Zhiyuan triumphed in the final of the youth men’s 200-meter pursuit race, securing the Chinese team’s first gold medal in the competition with an impressive time of 18.508 seconds. Expressing his elation, Pan Zhiyuan said, “I performed at a super level today, and I will continue to give my best in future events.”

The 19th Asian Roller Skating Championships is jointly hosted by the Asian Roller Skating Federation and the Oceania Roller Skating Federation, with the support of the Social Sports Guidance Center of the State Sports General Administration, China Roller Skating Association, Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau, and Qinhuangdao Municipal People’s Government. The event is organized by the Social Sports Center of the Hebei Provincial Sports Bureau and Qinhuangdao Municipal People’s Government, in collaboration with the Municipal Sports Bureau and the Beidaihe District People’s Government.

As the championship progresses, roller skating enthusiasts eagerly anticipate witnessing the skills and talents of athletes from across Asia, who have gathered in Qinhuangdao City to showcase their roller skating prowess.

Share this: Facebook

X

