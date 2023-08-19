Home » Sidewalks turned into tiled warehouses
Sidewalks turned into tiled warehouses

Sidewalks turned into tiled warehouses

It seems that for the authorities it became a landscape to go through Carrera 46 with Calle 38 in the San Diego neighborhood, where individuals took over the sidewalks and turned them into their warehouse of PVC tiles that can be seen piled up without any control.

These elements cover an entire block and occupy public space that is no longer available for foot traffic, forcing people to get off the street to get through.

Urgent attention is required from the Undersecretary of Public Space or the Mobility Secretary to put a stop to this problem.

