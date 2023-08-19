Home » Sarri, “open market while playing is scandalous” – Football
Maurizio Sarri harshly criticizes the rules according to which the transfer market remains open while the championship is underway. “It’s a scandal, just like that it opens in January with all the matches. In Italy we complain that the traders have world football in their hands, but what laws have we made? The transfer market lasts three times as long as 30 years ago, let’s do a 10-day market and you will see that the prosecutors will count for less,” said the Lazio coach at the press conference on the eve of the match against Lecce.


The Biancoceleste coach argues over his team’s calendar. “I spoke to a friend of mine who is interested in statistics about the calendar they made for us: it’s incredible that a team that finished second last year plays 4 away games and the first three against Juve, Naples and Milan. It’s practically impossible. I think it’s not random.”


Then again, but talking about the strong heat. “Here in Italy they make these calendars like England, but we were in Birmingham ten days ago and it was 15 degrees, here in terms of temperatures we are close to Africa. It’s hard to play like this, with 38 degrees.”

