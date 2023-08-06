Yann Sommer from FC Bayern to Inter and away from Manuel Neuer

The Swiss national goalkeeper leaves FC Bayern after just six months. This step helps him in the fight for a regular place in the national team – but Sommer does not go with the reputation of a goalie who survives the intrigues in a world club unscathed.

Farewell from Munich: Yann Sommer is leaving FC Bayern after a turbulent period that has been almost constant.

Suhaimi Abdullah / Image

Yann Sommer came to Munich in big footsteps. When he switched from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FC Bayern in early 2023, he followed the same path as Lothar Matthäus and Stefan Effenberg, legendary figures of German football, once did.

