Home » Yann Sommer from FC Bayern to Inter and away from Manuel Neuer
Sports

Yann Sommer from FC Bayern to Inter and away from Manuel Neuer

by admin
Yann Sommer from FC Bayern to Inter and away from Manuel Neuer

The Swiss national goalkeeper leaves FC Bayern after just six months. This step helps him in the fight for a regular place in the national team – but Sommer does not go with the reputation of a goalie who survives the intrigues in a world club unscathed.

Farewell from Munich: Yann Sommer is leaving FC Bayern after a turbulent period that has been almost constant.

Suhaimi Abdullah / Image

Yann Sommer came to Munich in big footsteps. When he switched from Borussia Mönchengladbach to FC Bayern in early 2023, he followed the same path as Lothar Matthäus and Stefan Effenberg, legendary figures of German football, once did.

See also  "Ice and Snow set off for future glory again" China Ice and Snow Night Event Held in Beijing_Honor_Song Yanhua_Ailing

You may also like

Alianza Lima’s Quest for a Third Consecutive League...

The Enduring Greatness of LeBron James: Lakers Sell...

Cycling World Cup: Even a fall doesn’t stop...

Cycling, Filippo Ganna triumphs at the Track World...

Professional cyclist Mathieu van der Poel wins World...

Haining International Speed Skating Open: A Thrilling Warm-Up...

Marathon at the Philippides, Ignazio La Guardia triumphs

TuS Makkabi Berlin as the first Jewish sports...

Arsenal Claims Victory over Manchester City: Key Moments...

WORLD YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy