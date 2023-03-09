Home News Siemens coffee machine now €827 cheaper
News

by admin
Von: Nina Dudek

Siemens TE657M03DE EQ.6 plus s700 coffee machine with cleaning set descaling © Siemens

The absolute price hammer on eBay: Save money now when you buy the Siemens EQ.6 plus s700 including coffee beans and descaling set.

Note to our readers: We create product comparisons and deals for you. To make this possible, we receive a commission from partners. This changes nothing for you.

You will probably never find this Siemens brand product so cheap again! Ebay granted 837 euros Price reduction on its regular price on the XL set Siemens coffee machine TE657M03DE EQ.6 plus s700. In this offer you also get 2 x Melitta BellaCrema Bio whole beans and a cleaning set for descaling for free. Usually the platform offers the coffee maker for 1,626.98 euros, currently it only costs 789.90 euros.

Save now on eBay

Siemens coffee machines are among the most popular fully automatic coffee machines on the market. This model made of high-quality stainless steel scores with a number of additional functions.

Siemens coffee machine EQ.6 plus s700: The most important functions at a glance

Siemens coffee machine EQ.6 plus s700
Siemens coffee machine EQ.6 plus s700 © Siemens
  • SensoFlow System: Maximum aroma thanks to the ideal and constant brewing temperature
  • CoffeeSelect Display: Colored LCD display with sensor fields. Coffee and milk specialties can be selected and prepared via direct selection buttons.
  • AutoMilk Clean: After each drink, a fully automatic steam cleaning starts. So you can leave the cleaning of the milk system to the fully automatic coffee machine EQ.6 plus s700.
  • OneTouch DoubleCup: You can also prepare any specialty for two cups at a time.
  • Favorites: The Siemens coffee machine can save up to four favorites and prepare your favorite drink on demand.
  • aromaDouble Shot: With two grinding and brewing processes, this function ensures that bitter aftertaste is automatically avoided.
  • Height-adjustable coffee spout: Whether espresso or latte macchiato – the coffee spout and milk frother are height-adjustable and therefore suitable for any cup size up to 14 cm.
  • Illuminated cup pedestal: Another highlight of the EQ.6 plus s700, which provides more comfort. The lighting and the resulting improved view allow you to fill the cup to the brim.
Siemens fully automatic coffee machine on eBay

✔️ Including 2 x Melitta BellaCrema organic whole beans 150g
✔️ Attractive design and high-quality workmanship
✔️ Ceramic disc grinder
✔️ Easy cleaning
✔️ Removable brew group
✔️ Very good espresso
Including 1x Siemens cleaning tablets, 1x Siemens descaling tablets & 2 x Melitta BellaCrema organic whole beans 150g
Including 1x Siemens cleaning tablets, 1x Siemens descaling tablets & 2 x Melitta BellaCrema organic whole beans 150g © eBay

Order Siemens XXL set on eBay

Siemens coffee machine EQ.6 plus s700: technical data

1.500 Watt
300 g
19 bar
milk hose
✔️
✔️
up to 4 coffee specialties
✔️
1,7 Liter
✔️
ceramics
1 x BRITA INTENZA water filter cartridge, measuring spoon for ground coffee, silicone connecting hose to the milk nozzle, test strips for determining the degree of water hardness

Branded parts with guarantee in the eBay shop

✔️ New, unused and undamaged items in unopened original packaging
✔️ eBay Guarantee: Trusted Sellers, Fast Shipping, Easy Returns
✔️ Domestic shipping from Germany
✔️ eBay buyer protection: You will receive the item you ordered or your money back

