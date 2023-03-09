After the shot of the intertwined hands, the photo of the couple finally dispelled any voice of crisis. In the last month there has been a lot of talk about Chiara Ferragni e Fedezabove all for what happened – or did not happen – after Sanremo, with the most followed couple in Italy who would have experienced a moment of difficulty for reasons not better specified but perhaps attributable to what happened behind the scenes of the Festival.

To dispel any doubts, after a month of chatting, Fedez took care of it, who published a photo in which he and his wife hold each other in an embrace, with faces close and smiling. In the past few hours, the rapper has revealed the arcane mystery, explaining that his disappearance from social networks in recent weeks depended on a moment of personal difficulty, during which Ferragni’s support was not lacking. That there was some malaise was intuited from the strong stutter that had characterized Fedez in the last public speeches.

It was the rapper who explained what was happening: “The antidepressant after the tumor caused me side effects”. He said his mental health was severely tested by the psychiatric drugs he started taking after he was diagnosed with the disease and that suddenly stopping the drugs led him to lose many kilos, feel dizzy, have hot spots, stutter and mouth tic.