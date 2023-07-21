Title: Silence Speaks: A Cloud of Uncertainty Surrounds Qin Gang’s Situation

Subtitle: Internal Struggles among Chinese Communist Party’s Top Leaders?

Date: July 15, 2022

At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China on July 14, an unexpected twist unfolded when reporter from Agence France-Presse inquired about the situation of Qin Gang. The spokesperson of the Ministry, Wang Wenbin, responded with a lengthy silence that lasted close to 20 seconds, raising eyebrows and leaving many speculating about the reasons behind the lack of a response.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is renowned for its ability to tackle difficult questions with diplomatic finesse. Wang Wenbin, as the spokesperson, would have surely anticipated inquiries regarding Qin Gang, the current foreign minister, and prepared standard answers in advance. Yet, his unexpected silence implies a broader, unspeakable issue being overshadowed by Qin Gang’s situation.

This silence contradicts Wang Wenbin’s statement from three days prior, where he attributed Qin Gang’s absence from the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to “health reasons”. If indeed there were genuine health concerns, Wang Wenbin would have swiftly clarified the matter instead of leaving it in silence. By choosing not to respond, Wang Wenbin inadvertently admits that something may be awry with Qin Gang’s well-being.

Hu Ping, the author of an article reporting on this incident, suggests that Qin Gang’s situation might be a product of internal power struggles within the top leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The extensive circulation of information about Qin Gang on the internet, not originating from foreign reporters or domestic sources, indicates internal dissatisfaction with Xi Jinping’s leadership.

The predicament faced by Xi Jinping concerning Qin Gang is further highlighted by the fact that he has not taken a definitive stance on the matter yet. Unlike Zhang Gaoli, a high-level official who retired early and can remain obscure, Qin Gang holds the vital role of foreign minister. The position cannot be left unfilled indefinitely, and Xi Jinping is facing mounting pressure to find a resolution.

In light of these circumstances, it becomes increasingly evident that Qin Gang’s future in the political arena is uncertain. Xi Jinping, likely desiring a swift resolution, could potentially choose to remove Qin Gang from the political landscape altogether. However, this decision carries its own set of challenges and could leave Xi Jinping in an uncomfortable position.

As the silence from Wang Wenbin continues to reverberate, an air of uncertainty looms over Qin Gang’s fate. The implications of his situation, whether related to internal power struggles or health concerns, remain unanswered. Until Xi Jinping decides on a course of action, the political landscape in China remains in flux.

