The court will be informed before the military trial, Chief Justice

Web Desk: The petitions against the trials of civilians in military courts were heard in the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial, a 6-member larger bench consisting of Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik heard the case.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that if there is a trial, it can be done only by asking the court, noting that no trial will be started. The Chief Justice further remarked that the Constitution of Pakistan was set aside by the 21st Amendment in 2015 but that is not the case now. The evidence will be recorded and the trial will be held in open court, which the Attorney General said will allow the family members and lawyers of the accused to be present during the trial.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan argued that the details of the events of May 9 should be presented in the previous hearing. The faces of all the people involved in the evidence were clear. After this incident, only 102 people were arrested in a very careful manner. The Attorney General said on this that great care has been taken to prosecute 102 persons in the military court, the section of the Army Act is clear about civil crimes.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked that whatever happens in the case is possible only through legislation.

The Attorney General said that the military trial of any accused has not started yet, Chief Justice Atta Umar Bandial said that the court will be informed before the military trial starts. Justice Mazahir Naqvi questioned whether the accused have been kept in cells or in rooms. The Attorney General said that the accused have been kept in jail. The Chief Justice said that the detainees should be allowed to meet their families.

The Attorney General informed the court that the government has decided to conduct an open trial of the accused in the military courts, the lawyers and families of the accused can watch the full trial, but the government asked the court for time to consider this matter. During the hearing, lawyer Latif Khosa said that what is currently happening in the country has been happening during the Ziaul Haq era, to which the Chief Justice remarked that you cannot compare the present era with the Ziaul Haq era.

Later, further hearing of the case was adjourned indefinitely, the Chief Justice said that after consultation with the judges, a date would be given in the order on the request of the Attorney General for a month.

