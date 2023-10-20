Silvestre Dangond explained who inspired him to grow his hair

During the last weeks, the vallenato music singer Sylvester Dangond has given something to talk about, not only because of the release of his new album ‘Ta Malo’, but also for his new look, which has generated comments for and against.

In an interview on the Olímpica Stéreo radio station, the urumitero said that he had always dreamed of having long hair, just like his father, William ‘El Palomo’ Dangond, wore it in his youth.

“All the time I dreamed of having hair like that because my dad had long hair at one time and I said that at some point in my life I wanted to have long hair like my dad. Now he sends me photos in comparisons and tells me that this is what he was like in the 80s”said Silvestre Dangond.

However, on his social networks some of his followers advise him to cut his hair because it makes him look younger, while there are others who take the opportunity to compare them with other singers such as the Mexican Peso Pluma.

What is true is that Silvestre looks happy with his new look with which he surprised on the cover of his new album ‘Ta Malo’.

Silvestre Dangond is currently based in Valledupar finalizing the details of the production that will be available on November 2 on digital platforms.