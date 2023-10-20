Novartis Launches Comprehensive Guides for Breast Cancer Patients: Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care

Novartis, in collaboration with patient and health professional associations, has launched a new set of guidelines aimed at people with breast cancer. The ‘Guides on Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care’ were introduced at the ‘Here to Live’ event and provide support beyond medical treatment by addressing various aspects of patients’ lives. It emphasizes the importance of quality of life during the disease process.

Breast cancer affects over 35,000 people in Spain annually but thanks to advancements in research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, survival rates have significantly improved. However, the impact on patients’ physical and emotional well-being throughout the process cannot be overlooked. “It is not only about living longer, but also that these years are lived in the best possible way,” explains Novartis.

The guides were developed to offer guidance and support to breast cancer patients in order to enhance their physical and mental well-being. Created by specialists in different fields, the guides are divided into essential sections, providing evidence-based information and adaptive recommendations tailored to the various stages and treatments of the disease.

The nutrition chapter promotes a balanced diet while offering practical tips and recipes. The sexuality guide addresses the impact of cancer and its treatments on sexual and emotional life, providing guidelines to overcome challenges. The self-care section emphasizes the importance of self-care and self-image, offering tips to help patients feel their best. The exercise section outlines the significance of physical activity and suggests various types of exercises.

To enhance the accessibility and richness of the guides, they also include downloadable audiovisual content for easy consultation. Collaborating organizations include the Spanish Breast Cancer Federation (Fecma), the Spanish Association of Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMM), the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac), the Hereditary Breast Ovarian Association (AMOH), and the Male Breast Cancer Association (INVI). Additionally, the Spanish academic and cooperative breast cancer research groups Geicam and Solti are involved in the project.

These comprehensive guides aim to improve the quality of life for people with breast cancer, providing them with valuable information and support throughout their journey.

