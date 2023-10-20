Cuba Baseball Team Secures 4-3 Victory against Colombia in Chile 2023 Pan American Games Debut

Cuba Baseball Team Starts Strong with a 4-3 Victory against Colombia at Chile 2023 Pan American Games

In an exciting match at the Chile 2023 Pan American Games, the Cuba Baseball Team made a successful debut with a 4-3 victory over Colombia on Friday, October 20.

The Cuban squad, led by director Armando Johnson, presented only one change in their lineup. Luis Gonzalez replaced Yurisbel Gracial in left field due to Gracial’s discomfort in his right leg during training.

The game began with a strong start from the Cuban team. In the bottom of the first inning, Dayan Garcia scored the first run for Cuba against pitcher Randy Consuegra, with Roel Santos adding another run to the scoreboard.

However, Colombia was quick to respond, with Carlos Martinez hitting a powerful hit against Cuban left-hander Yoanni Yera, equalizing the match in the top of the second inning.

Cuba fought back in the third inning when Roberto Baldoquin hit his second home run for the national team, giving Cuba the lead once again. Luis Gonzalez then drove in the third run with a ground ball.

Unfortunately, the fourth inning turned out to be challenging for the Cubans, as Yera faced another tough inning, allowing Colombia to equalize the score once more. Yera was replaced by Renner Rivero from Matanzas.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Yadil Mujica contributed to Cuba’s victory by hitting a ground ball that resulted in Luis Gonzalez scoring the winning run.

Reliever Rivero was credited with the win, while closer Frank Abel Alvarez made the save. Colombia’s Jorge Martinez was the defeated pitcher.

With a total of eight hits in the match, the Cuban team showcased their strength. They are now looking forward to their next match against Venezuela on Sunday, October 22, followed by their final game against Brazil on Tuesday, October 24, both taking place on Chilean soil.

The Cuba Baseball Team is determined to continue their winning streak in the Pan American Games and make their mark in the tournament.

