Bad Bunny Announces “Most Wanted Tour” to Bring New Album to Fans Worldwide

Continuing his streak of surprises, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny has revealed his highly anticipated tour, “Most Wanted Tour,” to bring his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana,” to fans around the world. While the initial list of cities only includes locations in the United States and excludes Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny promised that more dates will be announced soon.

In an intriguing video, Bad Bunny appears as a mercenary or thief, wearing a mask, riding on the iconic horse from his new album’s artwork as he unveils the “Most Wanted” poster for 2024. The first cities included in the tour are Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.

With the concerts set to kick off on February 21st in Utah, Bad Bunny’s tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans. The tour portal also features the phrases “Solo trap” and “If you’re not a real fan, don’t come,” highlighting the artist’s dedication to his true supporters.

To get all the latest updates and verify submissions, fans can visit mostwantedtour.com. While tickets are not yet available, fans can sign up to receive notifications when they go on sale.

In related news, Bad Bunny’s new album, “Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” has already been making waves with its controversial disses towards various individuals. The artist celebrated the release of his new musical production with a dance-filled “listening party” alongside thousands of fans on October 13th.

During the mesmerizing event, Bad Bunny arrived in style, descending from the roof in a car and performed the first two songs from the album, “Nadie saber” and “Monaco.” Sporting a striking black and red mask, the artist mesmerized the audience, who also had the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise and sneakers in collaboration with Adidas.

With over 16,000 fans in attendance, the “listening party” became the first opportunity for Bad Bunny’s supporters to hear “Nobody Knows What’s Gonna Happen Tomorrow” live. The stage was set with bales of hay, reflecting the cowboy theme depicted in the album’s promotional art.

Fans eagerly await the start of the “Most Wanted Tour” to witness Bad Bunny’s electrifying performances and experience his chart-topping album in person.

