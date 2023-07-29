Sirti, growth continues: turnover up 18%. Contracts and orders over 2 billion

Growth continues Sirti group: the first half of 2023 closes with results still growing, in the wake of the excellent performances relating to the 2022 financial year. In the period, the company records revenues of 410 million euros, an increase of +18% compared to the 348 million euros relating to the same period of 2022 (+62 million euros), reporting a further leap in Ebitda, equal to +34% if compared with the same semester of the previous year, going from 20.2 million euros in 2022 to the current 27.1 million euros .

Expands the backlog of contracts and orders

Meanwhile, the backlog of awarded contracts and orders continues to expand significantly, amounting to approx 2.25 billion euros as at 30 June 2023 (it was 1.4 billion euro as at December 2022), thanks to the award of important contracts in the Telco-Pnrr and – on the Sirti Digital Solutions side – in the field edge computingcybersecurity e IoT.

The performance of the two group companies is growing

In the first half of 2023, performance of the same tenor for the two main companies of the Group. Sirti Telco Infrastructures recorded revenues of 285 million euros, with a +15% compared to the first half of 2022 and an Ebitda of 15.7 million (+23% vs the same period of the previous year), while Sirti Digital Solutions closed the first half of 2023 with revenues that rose by +24% to 124.5 million euros in the six months (+24% vs the previous year), with an Ebitda of 11.4 million euros, equivalent to + 55% if compared with the first six months of 2022.

Skills and innovation at the heart of company development

“The results consolidate the development path undertaken by the Group over the last few years – he says the CEO Laura Cioli -, distinguished by a strong focus on distinctive skills and technological innovation. A competitive evolution that is allowing the Sirti Group to be increasingly central in the process of digital transformation of the networks and of the whole country”.

