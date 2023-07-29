Home » Italians under the sun with higher protections – Medicine
Health

Italians under the sun with higher protections – Medicine

by admin
Italians under the sun with higher protections – Medicine

The market for sunscreen products was close to 200 million euros from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, an increase of 9% compared to the previous 12 months. In particular, there was a boom, with +13%, in the turnover of creams and sprays with a high sun protection index, i.e. with a Spf of 40 and above. This is indicated by the data of Iqvia, a provider of analysis and research in the healthcare and pharmaceutical fields, from which emerges a growing attention towards skin cancer.

The main purchase channels for sunscreen products are the pharmacy and online, but also large-scale retail trade which recorded a 12% increase in turnover. The sun stimulates the production of vitamin D, essential for bones, and favors the production and release of endorphins. However, to take full advantage of the sun’s rays, you need to expose yourself with caution and without getting burned. Sunburns, especially those that occurred at a young age, have been shown to increase the likelihood of developing skin cancers. In particular, the incidence of melanoma, which represents 1-2% of all malignant tumors, is growing, especially among young people, with about 12,000 new cases a year in Italy, and over 2,000 deaths.

Therefore, remember Iqvia, in addition to periodic checks by the dermatologist, it is essential to use high protection sunscreens, which to be effective must be applied several times a day, be resistant to water and perspiration and contain filters for UVA and UVB rays.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  David Quammen: "Citizen health is a topic of national interest. No to pseudo-experts"

You may also like

Caring for citrus plants in the tub |...

The Long Life Diet: Tips for a Longer,...

Palpitations, what they are and when to worry

No compromises when it comes to health: Ralf...

Lockheed Martin AC-130J Ghostrider: USAF Conducts Successful Air...

FASS Srl / Ministry of Health

The Impact of Breakfast Timing on Type 2...

How highly sensitive people see the world –...

«Slackers, the free ride is over»: the party...

6 tips you should know before your first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy