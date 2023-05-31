Sister Fawzia’s second meeting with Aafia Siddiqui in prison

Thursday June 1, 2023, 12:42 am



Last updated Thursday, June 1, 2023, 12:43 am

Houston (Immat News) Dr. Aafia Siddiqui was visited by her sister Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui for the second time in the federal prison in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer Smith Stafford, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed from Pakistan were also present in the meeting. Dr. Aafia Siddiqui said that she is innocent, she cannot describe the way she was physically and mentally tortured, she thanks all Pakistanis who are struggling for her release. Dr. Aafia said that she I miss my children Ahmed and Maryam very much, I wish the American administration would let them see the pictures of these children, you can imagine how those who don’t let you see the pictures will allow the sister to see her after 20 years.

Sources say that in this emotional meeting, Dr. Fauzia kept telling her about children Ahmed and Maryam, what are their hobbies and not a single day passes when she does not miss her mother. It is also known that Dr. Aafia has also left a will to her sister Fauzia, which is being kept secret. On the other hand, a ceremony has been organized in honor of Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui on June 4 under the auspices of the Pakistani American Congress, in which the Consul of Houston General Aftab Chaudhry and Judge Sonia Rash will be specially present. The President of Pakistani American Congress, Dr. Ashraf Abbasi, said that when the Americans offered a deal to the Pakistani government that Dr. Aafia could be released in exchange for Shakeel Afridi, the government refused to accept the deal, if Had they not done this, the people of Pakistan, including Aafia Siddiqui and her family, would not have seen this day.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said in his tweet, “In the prison called the pit of hell, in the prison, Sabru-e-Staqam met Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for 3 hours in the prison! Along with Dr. Fauzia, lawyer Clive Smith. What message did this innocent daughter of the nation Aafia give to the people, politicians, rulers?” What was the message for Ali and Asia and Humira? How did she mention her children and parents? What was the worst treatment and torture she went through in jail? I will share everything with the nation, but patience, the last few days are the most difficult of life. Currently, the ruler is at least in jail. Call them from the existing unit with the worst torture and transfer them to another unit with less torture and speed up the struggle for the release of Dr. Aafia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui met her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui after 20 years. Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad wrote in his tweet that the meeting between the two sisters lasted for two and a half hours, very emotional scenes were seen during the meeting. Fawzia was not allowed to hug and shake hands with Aafia, Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui was not even allowed to show Aafia Siddiqui pictures of her children, the meeting took place in a prison cell with thick glass in the middle. Aafia Siddiqui was wearing a white scarf and a khaki jail dress. Dr. Aafia Siddiqui told the details of the torture she went through while she was not even aware of her mother’s death. About whom she kept asking, Aafia Siddiqui also inquired about her children.